No motive for fatal Manchester gun attack

The police in Manchester are yet to establish a motive for yesterday’s gun attack in Rembrandt Close that left two people injured and one man dead.

The deceased has since been identified by the police as 22-year-old Shando Paul Gayle, who lived in the area.

The police report that about 6:50 p.m. residents reported hearing expositions in the community and alerted them.

On their arrival, the three were reportedly found suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital where Gayle was pronounced dead.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.