Public encouraged to report whereabouts of passengers

Jamaicans wishing to confidentially share information on the whereabouts of persons who arrived in the island on or after March 18 and who have not reported to health officials can contact the police.

The police say members of the public may call the JCF Command Centre at 876-702-5106 or 876-7025103.

Persons may also call Crime Stop at 311.

On Friday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness indicated that the government is stepping up its drive to locate the estimated more than 5,000 individuals.

These persons are required to self-quarantine for 14 days and self-report to the Health and Wellness Ministry as part of the government’s COVID-19 response plan.

They have been warned that they can face fines of up to $1 million or 12 months' imprisonment, under the Disaster Risk Management Act, if they are convicted.

Holness had indicated that the government has received the list of people who arrived during the period and officers are collating the names, noting that they will be charged and placed in state quarantine.

Further, the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency will place those who have not reported on a watch list and they will be barred from leaving the island.

