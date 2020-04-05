Sashell Hall initiates Positioning Youth For Greatness Movement

Based on what she described as a fundamental belief that God created everyone with a seed of greatness, entrepreneur and consultant Sashell Hall is on a mission to help others to refine that which was planted within them.

The 28-year-old plans to do so through an initiative called the Positioning Youth For Greatness (PYFG) Movement.

“The movement aims to equip millennials for purpose. We assist them to become all that God has created them to be, and do, through the planning and execution of holistic events for their development. The PYFG Entrepreneurship Academy & Digital Marketing Consultancy falls under the general PYFG brand, and our digital launch party will be hosted online on April 11.

“We have coached millennials both locally and regionally and have so far impacted over 400 young people,” Hall said.

She continued, “We believe that education should focus on what an individual was born to be then channel the person in the direction of that skill, gift, or talent. Every person should find out the purpose for which they were born and capitalise on that purpose because that’s what will bring you fulfilment and also lead to great wealth. We were born to be a solution in our generation, and that’s why we serve millennials.

MOST ENTREPRENEURIAL GENERATION

“Millennials are said to be the most entrepreneurial generation ever, and we are also very innovative and can build successful businesses. In the looming COVID-19 crisis, where thousands of people around the world are becoming unemployed, it’s now time for persons to employ themselves by turning their passion into profit.”

Hall noted that young people should know that the issue of their unemployment can be solved with self-employment.

According to the visionary, “You were born to bring solutions to problems in our world, and you have the capacity and capability to create earning opportunities for yourself and family and your country. People may say, ‘But I’m not an entrepreneur,’ [but] with PYFG, entrepreneurship doesn’t only mean you become a [physical] business owner, but we include it to mean using your knowledge or something you like and is passionate about and monetising it. It could be that you like IT and have great knowledge in that area – you can easily set up a freelance or consultancy.

She ended: “Entrepreneurship is the future. In this digital age, starting and running a successful business is easier than any other time in any generation.”

