Teens among 13 charged in Denham Town for breaching COVID curfew

Thirteen persons including two teens in Denham Town, Kingston were on Friday arrested and charged for breaching the COVID-19 nightly islandwide curfew.

The police say they were arrested between 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. after they failed to heed several warnings to leave the public thoroughfare and go home.

Charged are:

* 18-year-old Sherika Whyle,

* 20-year-old Robert Groves,

* 20-year-old Odane Wilson,

* 21-year-old Kale-Ann Bogle,

* 23-year-old Sidoney Fogo,

* 24-year-old Rosanna Ebanks,

* 27-year-old Devour Anglin,

* 36-year-old Tamara Brown,

* 37-year-old Susan Satchell,

* 45-year-old Rohan Wade,

* 61-year-old Cecil Witter,

* A 17-year-old girl and

* A 15-year-old girl.

The police are reminding persons that the curfew was put in place for public safety, and breaching the order could result in fines of up to $1 million and imprisonment for up to one year.

