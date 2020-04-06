Ban on conch fishing extended to February 2021

The National Fisheries Authority, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, is advising the public that the Queen Conch Close Season remains in effect until February 28, 2021.

This follows a scientific assessment of the Queen Conch stocks on the Pedro Bank that was conducted during October 2019.

Based on the assessment, the agency says it has been determined that the conch stocks have not recovered sufficiently to allow for the opening of the Conch Fishing Season in 2020.

Despite the economic challenges being experienced as a result of the closure, the agency says it is committed to the long-term sustainable use and management of Jamaica’s fisheries resources and will continue to work with the industry to explore alternative options for minimising the impacts of this critical but necessary policy decision.

The public is being reminded that during this time, it is illegal to catch, sell or process any form of conch meat, including conch soup or conch salad.

