Brother of Jamaica’s Consul General in New York dies from COVID-19

Jamaica’s Consul General in New York, Alsion Roach Wilson, has lost her brother to COVID-19

Roach Wilson made the announcement in a post on Facebook Sunday morning saying her brother, Ashley Johnson, passed away on Friday, March 27 due to the virus.

“This does not seem real as I can’t find the answers that I need at this moment,” she said.

She further revealed that her mother and father are also battling the virus.

They are at Brookdale Hospital in Brooklyn.

“I am praying for my mom and dad who continue to fight the virus,” she said.

As news of the passing spread, condolences poured in, including from Gender Minister, Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, government senator Aubyn Hill and Jamaica’s Consul General in Miami, Oliver Mair.

