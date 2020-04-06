Hanover police pleased with curfew compliance

Commander for the Hanover Police, Superintendent Sharon Beeput, says she’s pleased with the level of cooperation by residents with the islandwide nightly COVID-19 curfew.

The seven-day measure became on Wednesday, April 1.

On the first, the police in Hanover arrested and charged nine persons as well a closed one business establishment for breaching the curfew.

Beeput says there has been a marked improvement since then and that the police are urging persons to continue to cooperate.

“The situation is good, people are complying now and I am satisfied with the level of cooperation we are getting across the parish,” Beeput told The Gleaner.

At the same time, she is also encouraging residents to adhere to the social distancing and social gathering stipulations.

“Social distancing must be maintained, even in the formation of the lines at the western unions, the banks, and the credit unions. They must maintain their social distance and we are appealing to them to do that,” said Beeput.

“With regards to the gatherings at churches, beaches and playfields, if we see more than the stipulated number of persons at any of those locations at a given time, the police will be taking the necessary action,” she added.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.