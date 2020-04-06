Manchester mason charged following machete attack

Forty-nine-year-old Ian McDonald, otherwise called ‘Ricky’, a mason of Pratville district, Asia in Manchester, was arrested and charged on Saturday over a machete attack.

The police report that last Wednesday, April 1 about 3:00 p.m., McDonald went to his cousin’s house to ask him for a food item.

When his relative failed to assist, McDonald allegedly used a machete to chop him on his head.

The police were summoned and the complainant was taken to hospital where he was treated and released.

McDonald was subsequently charged with wounding with intent and is scheduled to appear before the Mandeville Parish Court on Wednesday, April 29.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.