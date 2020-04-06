New JDF entrance to become operational Friday

Effective Friday, the main entrance to the Jamaica Defence Force Up Park Camp base will be relocated from the existing Cotton Tree Gate to its new location at Cannon Ball Gate on Camp Road, across from Arnold Road.

New lights and road signs have been installed to this effect and all visitors, pedestrian and vehicular traffic will be required to use it as the Cotton Tree Gate entrance will be closed off.

The project formed part of road-widening works and upgrading of sections of pavement and some drainage features along the road.

The upgrade is expected to improve traffic flow.

