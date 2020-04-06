One more COVID-19 case in Jamaica pushes tally to 59

The Health Ministry is reporting that one more person has tested positive for the coronavirus in Jamaica.

This pushes the total to 59.

The new patient is a 43-year-old male from Portland, whose case is still under investigation.

According to the ministry, so far, 32 males and 27 females have tested positive.

And the ministry has now confirmed that the death of the third COVID-19 patient was in fact linked to the virus.

Eight other patients have fully recovered.

In the meantime, the ministry says 38 persons in quarantine in a Government facility and 62 are in isolation.

