Opening hours for Junction Road in St Mary adjusted

In light of the nightly curfew that begins at 8 o' clock, the restrictions along a section of the Junction Road in St Mary has been adjusted to accommodate motorists needing to travel earlier.

Chief executive officer of the National Works Agency (NWA), Everton Hunter, says as at today, the road will be reopened at 3:00 p.m. daily.

This is an hour earlier than the previous 4:00 p.m. reopening time.

The road section will continue to be closed to vehicular traffic at 9:00 a.m. each day.

The NWA says the new six-hour travel restriction will remain in place until the end of April, except for weekends.

Further, activities on the project will be suspended on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the period including Good Friday, April 10; Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12.

Works will restart on Monday, April 13 at 9:00 a.m.

Since the travel restrictions were reintroduced over a month ago considerable progress has been made in removing overhanging sections of the hillsides to create the right of way for the new road.

Motorists are being reminded that the Richmond to Highgate roadway remains closed and are advised to go through Allepo, Marlborough and Zion Hill when travelling during the period when the Junction Road is closed.

