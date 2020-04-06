Pastor charged for breaching social gathering ban

Pastor Cynthia Williams was on Sunday arrested and charged by the police for breaching the restriction on social gathering.

The 54-year-old is of a Gregory Park address in Portmore, St Catherine.

The police say a team was summoned to the area about 9:15 a.m., where they made checks which revealed that a church service was in progress at her house with over 50 persons in attendance.

The government has limited social gatherings to no more than 10 persons as part of measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Breaching the order could result in fines of up to $1million and imprisonment for up to one year.

Williams is scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday, July 28.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.