St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation ramps up water trucking

The St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, through a recent allocation of $6 million from the Government, has intensified the trucking of water in drought-stricken communities to curb the spread of the novel coronvirus (COVID-19) in the parish.

Corporation chairman and Mayor of Black River, Councillor Derrick Sangster, told JIS News that water is necessary for residents to better protect themselves and help prevent the spread of the virus.

"One of the pillars of [mitigating] this coronavirus pandemic is that hands must be washed and sanitisation must be increased, so the municipal corporation has increased its trucking," he said.

In the meantime, Sangster noted that residents have been abiding by the Government’s measures to safeguard the population, particularly the all-island curfew, which starts at 8:00 p.m. and ends at 6:00 a.m. daily.

"To a great extent, I think the citizens are complying. I haven't had any reports of any breaches so far. The people are beginning to realise how serious and dangerous this pandemic is," he said.

On April 2, the municipal corporation received a donation of items from the Jamaica Guangdong Association valued at approximately $1.5 million to help in the fight against COVID-19.

