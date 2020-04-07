COVID-19 cases up to 63, nine persons have recovered

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton is reporting that Jamaica has recorded four more COVID-19 cases, pushing the country’s tally to 63.

The new cases are three women, ages 48, 26 and 48 and a 26-year-old male.

Tufton said they are trace contacts from a confirmed case in Kingston.

Jamaica now has 30 imported cases, 22 import-related, and 11 under investigation.

Further, three persons have died and nine have recovered.

The average age of the confirmed patients is 49 years – ranging from a minimum age of 12 to a maximum of 87 years, with a median age is 50.

Of the 63 confirmed cases, 29 are females and 34 are males.

Meanwhile, the Ministry is to launch anew public-private partnership to manage the care of persons with co-morbid conditions including diabetes and chronic hypertension, who utilise the public health system.

They will receive care from private practitioners.

The goal is to reduce the number of persons who have to come into public clinics, thereby helping to alleviate the demand on the public health system.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.