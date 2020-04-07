Fake cops rob Trelawny businessman of millions, licensed firearm

A Trelawny businessman was reportedly robbed of over $14 million in Jamaican and United States currencies, his licensed firearm and over 50 rounds of ammunition.

According to the police’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the incident happened about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday near Coral Spring in Falmouth.

But, nearly two days later, CCU says not much information is available about the incident.

“Investigations are still ongoing,” a CCU representative told The Gleaner.

The 31-year-old businessman operates a store in Falmouth.

According to law enforcement sources, he was robbed by armed men posing as cops.

The robbers reportedly made off with US$80,000; J$3.8 million; a 9mm pistol and 60 rounds of ammunition.

