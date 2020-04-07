Growth & Jobs | Short-term insurance available to motorists managing COVID-19 pressures

IN LIGHT of the economic pressures some motorists may now be facing as a result of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, they are being advised to consider short-term insurance options to manage motor insurance expenses.

“We are mindful that the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a downturn in business and loss of jobs for many persons, making it difficult for them to afford motor insurance,” says Chris Hind, general manager of JN General Insurance (JNGI).

The company markets the Shorty short-term motor insurance policy, which provides motorists with the option to receive coverage for 30, 60 or 90 days.

“It is only available online at www.jngionline.com, and is only applicable to third=party private and private commercial insurance,” Hind said, pointing that its other insurance products, such as JNGI Instacover, can also be accessed via the platform.

Beyond considering short-term motor insurance, the JNGI general manager recommended that persons use online portals, where available, to conduct financial transactions, including insurance purchases and renewals, to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

“The global pandemic is affecting and changing the ways in which people are accessing services, and companies in the insurance industry are no different,” Hind said.

“Where possible, persons are doing their transactions online to minimise physical contact. Not only is the process of transacting business online quicker, but it can be done at any time.”

He pointed out that since the introduction of the online portal a few years ago, thousands of customers have been using it and they have benefited from discounts of $5,000 for doing so.

“To access the discount, customers are required to use the promo code RENEW5000 when renewing motor insurance, while customers purchasing new motor insurance coverage can access their discount by using the promo code BIG5000,” Hind said. He added that an electronic cover note will be issued in a few minutes, via email.

Hind further advised that the JNGI’s online portal, which works better in Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox, can also be used to obtain quotes for insurance and send claim notifications. Additionally, persons can also visit the JNGI website to obtain information about policies and quotations, as well as,other information, such as home insurance.

Persons without Internet access may continue to receive services at the various JNGI locations, with the exception of the MegaMart Waterloo Road branch, where services have been temporarily suspended. Customers who use that location are being facilitated at other branches of their choice.

ADJUSTED OPERATING HOURS

Recently, JNGI adjusted its operating hours to create a safer environment for employees and customers. Branches are open Mondays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., until further advised. Alternatively, customers may also contact a JNGI customer care agent at 888-225-5636 for any queries.

“Our top priority remains the health, safety and well-being of our team members and customers. We have therefore implemented appropriate measures to minimise the spread of COVID-19, in keeping with the protocols outlined by the Government,” Hind pointed out.

He underscored the importance of following the hygiene practices being promoted by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and to observe social distancing while conducting business.

“Jamaicans are a resilient people. We must all observe the social-distancing guidelines as set out by the Government. This is our main weapon in this fight!” Hind maintained.