Man arrested in connection with Pink Lane robbery

A man is in police custody following a robbery and the seizure of five rounds of ammunition on Pink Lane in Kingston 11 on Monday.

According to the Denham Town Police, about 9:35 a.m., a team was conducting patrols in the area when they responded to a robbery.

Upon their arrival, the suspects fired several shots in their direction in a bid to escape.

One of the two alleged robbers was subsequently apprehended and a magazine containing five rounds of ammunition was found in the area.

