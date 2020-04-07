Man charged for shopbreaking in Portland

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a case of shop breaking and larceny in Spring Hill, Portland.

He is Omar McNaught of Olivere Housing Scheme in Buff Bay in the parish.

The police report that about 8:00 p.m., on April 02, McNaught allegedly broke into a business establishment and stole a large sum of cash, alcoholic beverages and cigarettes.

Police launched an investigation and McNaught was subsequently taken into custody following which he was charged.

