Men held at Trelawny bar after COVID curfew charged

Detectives from the Trelawny Division charged six men for breaching the COVID curfew after they were found at a bar in Falmouth last night.

Charged are:

* Carlton Clarke, 53, businessman of Hague district, Trelawny,

* Glenroy Jones, 53, Florence Hall, Trelawny,

* Bunny Ambersley, 48, unemployed of Race Course, Trelawny,

* Oneil Smith, 37, chef of Bounty Hall, Trelawny,

* Omar Blair, 39, unemployed of Sherwood Content, Trelawny, and

* George Morrison 68, farmer of Sawyers, Trelawny.

The police report that between 8:30 p.m., and 9:30 p.m., a team was on an operation in the area when they heard music coming from a bar.

An investigation was conducted and the men were found in the bar which was in operation.

Bars were ordered closed by the government as part of measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The men were arrested and later charged.

