Parliament holds first virtual committee meeting

The Houses of Parliament made history on Tuesday when it held its first virtual Parliamentary meeting using the remote conferencing platform, Zoom.

The Special Select Committee reviewing developments relating to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) used the platform for its weekly meeting.

The measure is the latest in the Parliament’s efforts to modernise its operations and increase its use of Information and Communication Technology.

Meeting virtually allowed the members of the committee monitoring Jamaica’s COVID-19 response to adhere to physical distancing guidelines.

The Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica streamed the committee meeting on its cable channel and through Facebook and YouTube.

