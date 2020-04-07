Peter Phillips receiving treatment for stage 3 colon cancer

The People’s National Party (PNP) is reporting that party president Dr Peter Phillips is receiving treatment for stage three colon cancer.

The party says health evaluations completed yesterday afternoon by UHWI Professor, Terrence Forrester and Consultant Surgeon, Dr Mark Newnham, have resulted in the diagnosis.

The party says Phillips underwent complete and successful surgical removal of the cancer on March 23 and is now recovering comfortably at home.

Pathological examination of the specimen as well as staging procedures have resulted in this curable/Stage 3 diagnosis.

The PNP says Phillips will need further preventative treatment in the form of chemotherapy over the next few months, as an outpatient, as he continues his public duties.

It says Phillips’ medical and surgical teams are optimistic of complete remission based on the worldwide experience of managing this stage of cancer.

Meanwhile, the PNP says party officers were this afternoon briefed by the medical and surgical teams attending to Phillips and they have reportedly expressed confidence in his full and complete recovery.

The party officers reportedly indicated that they fully understood and supported the doctors’ position of not making a public statement before completing their testing and evaluation regime, and are imploring Jamaicans to support Phillips’ need for privacy as he enters the next phase of recuperation.

The PNP officers are also assuring PNP members and supporters that during the next two weeks, while Phillips is on leave, regular party activities, permissible within the COVID-19, will proceed apace and the party will continue to play its part in ensuring compliance with the national emergency.

The PNP says Phillips will continue to provide direction and guidance to the party and will increase his level of public duties on the advice of the medical team.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.