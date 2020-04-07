Two teens among five arrested in August Town

Five persons, including two teenagers, are in police custody following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition along Mall Road, August Town in St Andrew.

The police report that about 8:45 Monday night a team was conducting patrols in the area when they signalled the driver of a Nissan AD Wagon motorcar to stop.

They say the driver complied and the vehicle and its occupants were searched.

According to the police, a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition was found under the front passenger seat of the car.

The vehicle and the firearm were subsequently seized and the occupants arrested.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.