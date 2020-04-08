4,500 passengers self-report to Health Ministry, 1,000 still being sought

Following intensified efforts by the government to locate persons who entered Jamaica between March 18 and March 24, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has indicated that about 4,500 of them have since come forward.

An estimated 7,000 persons came into the island during the period, with 1,500 of them since leaving the country.

The remainder have ignored appeals from the government to self-identify as it expressed concerned about limiting exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The majority of Jamaica’s 63 COVID-19 cases are imported, followed by imported-related cases.

The government has instituted stronger measures to locate these passengers.

Yesterday, Tufton told a press conference that up to the end of last Friday, approximately 1,000 persons had reported to the health ministry.

He also disclosed that over the last three days, a further 3,500 persons reported to the Ministry.

Tufton said tracking of the remaining 1,000 or so persons is ongoing and he appealed to these individuals to self-report.

