Actress Lois Kelly Miller has died.

Miller, who was 102, died this morning.

The former piano teacher appeared in several pantomimes and other local productions.

She shared a great friendship with cultural icon Louise Bennett Coverley and they both lived in Gordon Town, St Andrew.

One of their most noted roles was in the pantomime Queenie's Daughter, which was first staged in 1963.

In her 70s, Lois appeared in the movie Meet Joe Black which starred Brad Pitt and Anthony Hopkins.

Many were delighted when Pitt spoke the Jamaican language in the movie.

