Drought conditions affecting water supply in sections of St Elizabeth

The National Water Commission (NWC) says operation at its Hannah Spring facility in St Elizabeth has been reduced to 50% of its capacity due to drought condition.

As a result, customers served by the system will experience low water pressure.

Areas affected include Hannah Spring, Sellington, Top Fyffes Pen, Cataboo and surrounding areas.

