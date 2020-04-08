Full List | Easter COVID curfew hours, markets and beaches to be closed

Prime Minister Andrew Holness today announces changes to the government’s orders to strict movement with the aim of limiting the spread of the coronavirus ( COVID-19).

Please see details below:

New curfew orders

Wednesday, April 8

8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Thursday, April 9

8:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Friday, April 10

3:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Saturday, April 11

3:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Sunday, April 12

3:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Monday, April 13

3:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Tuesday, April 13

9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

*This curfew period will remain in place until Tuesday, April 21

Market Opening Hours

Thursday, April 9

6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 10

Closed

Saturday, April 11

7:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 12

Closed

Monday, April 13

Closed

Tuesday, April 14 and onward

After Easter, markets will revert to the previous hours of Sunday-Wednesday from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Thursday-Saturday 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Beaches

All beaches will be closed over the Easter Weekend from Good Friday through Easter Monday.

Wearing Masks

During the period from April 8-21, persons are being encouraged to wear a mask that is fitted to cover the nose and the mouth while in public places.

Over the period, the following categories of persons are required to wear a mask:

•Persons ill with respiratory or flu-like symptoms

*Persons caring for someone at home with a flu-like or respiratory illness

•Elderly persons, over the age of 65

•Persons with co-morbidities ( hypertension, diabetes, etc)

Stay in Place

With effect from April 8 to 21, persons 70 years & over & persons who are ill with flu-like or respiratory symptoms, shall remain at their place of residence, except that they may leave their premises once per day for food, medicine and other necessities of life.

