Jamaica records fourth COVID-19 death

Jamaica has recorded another coronavirus-related death, pushing the number of fatalities to four.

This was disclosed by Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton in a post on his Twitter account this afternoon.

He said more details will be released soon.

Up to yesterday, Jamaica recorded 63 coronavirus cases.

At the time, Tufton said 30 are imported cases, 22 import-related, and 11 under investigation.

Earlier, Chief Medical Officer in the Health Ministry, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie, speaking during a meeting of Parliament’s Special Select Committee discussing matters related to the COVID-19 pandemic, indicated that 43 persons are in isolation, 10 are asymptomatic and two critically ill.

