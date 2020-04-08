Kari Douglas charged for curfew breach, disorderly conduct

Councillor for the Trafalgar Division in South East St Andrew, Kari Douglas, was last night charged for breaching the COVID curfew and disorderly conduct.

The Gleaner understands that Douglas was driving along Meadowbrook Avenue in St Andrew around 9:28 p.m. when she was reportedly stopped by the police.

It is reported that while being questioned, she reportedly became boisterous and hurled abusive language at the police.

The Gleaner understands that she was subsequently charged and later offered $20,000 station bail.

She is to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on May 6.

In a radio interview this morning, Douglas professed her innocence and denied the allegations.

