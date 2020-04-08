Three St Catherine men charged for breaching COVID curfew

The police are reporting that three men were charged for breaching of the Disaster Risk Management Act and Road Traffic Act in the Old Harbour Police area of St Catherine on Monday.

They are:

* Orville Wilkie, 30-year-old, mechanic of Church Pen district,

* Roderick Webby, 19-year-old of Grove Farm district,

* DeAndre Jackson, 18-year-old of Gutters district, Old Harbour all in St Catherine.

The police report that about 9:00 p.m., the men were found driving motorcycles in the Old Harbour Glades area when cops signalled them to stop.

According to the police, they disobeyed and drove away.

They were intercepted in the Church Pen community where they were arrested.

Two motorcycles without registration, fitness or insurance were seized.

They have been offered bail.

