Traffic changes for section of Constant Spring Road

A section of Constant Spring Road, in the vicinity of Eastwood Park Road, will be closed for two days commencing on Thursday night.

The closure, which is to start at 10:00 p.m., is to facilitate the switching over of the National Water Commission’s (NWC) existing potable pipeline system to the newly installed system.

The new pipelines were laid as part of the now substantially completed Constant Spring Road improvement project.

The road is scheduled to be reopened on Saturday, April 11 at 9:00 p.m.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the National Works Agency, Stephen Shaw says that the pipeline interconnection will include excavation works and will impact traffic travelling along Eastwood Park Road.

Resulting from this, traffic travelling along Eastwood Park Road towards Dunrobin Avenue will be diverted, in the vicinity of Red Hills Road, onto one lane of the southbound corridor of Constant Spring Road, and return to the northbound corridor in the vicinity of West Kings House Road.

Shaw says that similar works are intended for the southbound corridor of Constant Spring Road, in the vicinity of West Kings House Road.

He says the public will be duly notified once those plans have been finalised.

Motorists may choose to use alternative routes to access their destinations and are being urged to obey posted warning signs and the instructions of flag-persons during the closure.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.