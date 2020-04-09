COVID sanitisation being undertaken in St Ann

The St Ann Municipal Corporation is undertaking a sanitation exercise as part of efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor of St Ann’s Bay, Michael Belnavis, says heavily traffic areas in major towns are being targeted.

“The market was done, the transportation centre was done, we did the pier, we did the town centre, fisherman’s beach and fisherman’s area, Turtle River Park, the police station, all the areas in Ocho Rios where people gather, the drop-in centre, and other areas will be done also,” Belnavis told The Gleaner.

In Priory, the St Ann Infirmary was also sanitised, along with other major towns such as the capital, St Ann’s Bay, Brown’s Town, Discovery Bay, and Claremont, being targeted.

“Of course the hospital has its own sanitation programme that they’re working with but we’ve done pretty much a comprehensive parish-wide sanitation and disinfecting. We’ve done what is necessary to keep everything at a level,” Belnavis said.

The funding for the exercise is being provided by the municipal corporation, the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development and Tourism Enhancement Fund.

