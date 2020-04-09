Easter COVID curfew orders will be strictly enforced - Police

The police are advising that they will continue to fully and strictly enforce the provisions under the Disaster Risk Management Act and supporting laws during the Easter holiday.

The breakdown of the hours of the curfew is as follows:

* Thursday, April 9 from 8:00 p.m., to 7:00 a.m., Friday, April 10

* Friday, April 10 from 3:00 p.m., to 7:00 a.m., Saturday, April 11

* Saturday, April 11 from 3:00 p.m., to 7:00 a.m., Sunday, April 12

* Sunday, April 12 from 3:00 p.m., to 7:00 a.m., Monday, April 13

* Monday, April 13 from 3:00 p.m., to 7:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 14

* Tuesday, April 14 from 9:00 p.m., to 5:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 21.

Markets will be open on Thursday, April 9 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and on Saturday, April 11 from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

They will be closed on Friday, April 10, Sunday, April 12 and Monday, April 13.

Persons who are not exempted under the current provisions of the Disaster Risk Management Act are required to remain within their premises during the hours of the curfew.

The police say they will prosecute non-compliant individuals who breach the provisions.

Additionally, the police say persons who are exempted are to travel with valid forms of work identification should they be stopped.

If stopped, persons are urged to cooperate with the verbal instructions of the police, which will include showing their work ID and responding to questions to determine their need to be out during curfew hours.

