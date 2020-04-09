Excelsior vice-principal shot dead in St Andrew

The vice-principal of the Excelsior High School in Kingston, Colleen Walker, has been shot dead.

She was shot multiple times by a gunman at her St Andrew home some time around 6 o'clock.

It is reported that the gunman shot her several times.

Walker was pronounced dead at hospital.

One resident reported hearing about seven shots.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.