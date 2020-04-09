NWC St Catherine facility shutdown due go low inflows

The National Water Commission is reporting that low storage levels have forced the suspension of operation at its Ewarton Pumping Station in St Catherine.

Affected areas are Ewarton, Mt. Rosser, Waterloo, Bennett Shop, Old Mt. Diablo, Leslie Road, Cassava Pond, Lluidas Vale Main Road, Charlton

Customers are being advised that the facility will be re-started as soon as water levels have increased for supply distribution.

