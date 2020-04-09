Over 7,000 apply for government COVID-19 assistance programme

More than 7,000 Jamaicans have so far applied to COVID assistance benefits from the Government.

This was disclosed by Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett at a digital press briefing today where he also indicated that 6,500 applications have already been approved.

Applications for the COVID-19 Allocation of Resources for Employees (CARE) programme opened today and will close by June 30.

The $10-billion programme offers financial assistance through grants and relief packages across various sectors.

Click here to apply

READ: Full List | COVID-19 assistance programmes and how to apply

Beneficiaries are expected to receive payments within 30 days after application and confirmation that all eligibility requirements are met.

Bartlett indicated that the Ministry of Finance and Public Service has noted that the high number of applications has resulted in users experiencing glitches on the site.

However, he said the Ministry team is working assiduously to have the problems resolved.

Meanwhile, Bartlett informed that as part of the COVID-19 Taskforce, the Tourism Ministry will be driving the implementation of the stimulation package for tourism stakeholders.

He indicated that the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) and the Jamaica Tourist Board have been collating data from sub-sector suppliers (craft-vendors, transportation operators etc.) through Destination Assurance Managers who will need to access these benefits.

“It has become clear, that the pathway for the tourism recovery is being laid – it begins with the workers of the industry. I am proud to say that my Government has made the first and important move, to secure the well-being of the workers in the tourism industry and also for all workers of Jamaica,” said Bartlett.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.