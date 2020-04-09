Phillips lauds Lois Kelly Miller

President of the People’s National Party (PNP) and Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips says he’s saddened by the death of theatre doyen Lois Kelly Miller.

Miller died yesterday at the age of 102.

Phillips says her signature contribution to the development of Jamaican arts, through her work in the national pantomime and the National Dance Theatre Company, attests to her unrelenting commitment to excellence and her deep love for the Jamaican people and culture.

“Her body of work spans decades, covering popular theatre, dance theatre, and the film industry. She took delight in presenting rich Jamaican personalities, embracing our culture at its best and engaging others with a view to showcase the authentic Jamaican ideals on the world stage,” Phillips said in a statement.

He says she will be remembered for her leading roles in the national pantomime from as early as 1963 and appearances in internationally acclaimed movies, such as the very popular production ‘Meet Joe Black’ which starred Brad Pitt and Anthony Hopkins.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.