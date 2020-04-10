Authorities in Guyana recall substandard hand sanitiser

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – The Government Analyst Food and Drug Department Thursday announced the immediate recall of a hand sanitiser that has been found to be substandard, and warned consumers against using it to protect themselves against COVID-19.

The agency says an analysis on the Purcill brand of hand sanitiser on the local market found that it contained only 0.53 per cent of alcohol and not 62 per cent as stated on the label.

“This is way below the stipulated strength of at least 60 per cent of alcohol as is required for efficacy and constitutes a direct violation of the Laws of Guyana Food and Drug Act of 1971…,” it said.

“Consumers are therefore advised not to use this product since the expected results cannot be guaranteed, particularly for the sanitising of hands during the COVID-19 Emergency. However, the alleged distributor(s) will be contacted and asked to make immediate contact with the department.”

The tests on the hand sanitiser were conducted in the agency’s laboratory after it received a consumer complaint regarding the product’s use and efficacy.

After receiving the results, it said it was able to peruse invoices furnished by an importer, representing the sale of 2,350 of the 237ml bottles of the hand sanitiser.

However, it said, its efforts to seize product from the shelves of retail outlets and visits to the alleged distributors were stymied because of the current COVID-19 situation.

This recalled product is purportedly made in China and distributed by a company in Miami, Florida.

The agency has urged manufactures and importers of sanitisers to ensure labels of sanitising agents are dully approved by the department and that they obtain the necessary licence or permits before releasing for sale on the local market.

