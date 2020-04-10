Call us for clarification on curfew exemptions – Police

Members of the public who may have questions or concerns regarding the categories of exempted persons under the current curfew order to contact the JCF COVID-19 Command Centre.

The 24-hour centre may be reached at 876-702-5103 or 876-702-5106.

For all emergency matters, persons are asked to call the Police Emergency Communication Centre (PECC) at 119.

Additionally, the public is being reminded that the Constabulary intends to strictly enforce the provisions under the Disaster Risk Management Act in order to help keep you safe.

The police are reminding that for persons who have been exempted, a valid work photo identification must be presented to an officer when requested as well as provide a reason for being out during the hours of the curfew.

Exempted categories of persons should only be outside their premises if they are either heading to work or heading home from work or any other activity associated with their jobs.

An exemption is not an indication that persons should be outside their premises without good reason.

