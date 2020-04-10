CHANCE offers Instagram live tutorials for CSEC, CAPE students

Tamara Bailey/Gleaner writer

As students across the island continue to adjust to the new normal of online learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, creative intervention and behaviour modification company CHANCE is making it easier by meeting the beneficiaries at their level on social media.

For years, the Mandeville-based company has been organising training programmes, offering technical assistance, coaching, leadership training and workshops that promote the academic and career success of those they serve.

“Since our launch, CHANCE has held firm to its commitment to continuously invest in future leaders through CSEC and CAPE academic support. Today, as students are learning from home, we have extended our services to our Instagram page,” said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Monique Ingram.

She revealed that prior to the implementation of social-distancing rules, she met with students who were unsure of how to continue preparing for exams and expressed concern about accessibility to online platforms.

“The academic structure that school would provide may be absent while they are home and this increases the likelihood of procrastination and poor self-management," said Ingram. "So when our students go to Instagram for leisure, seeing these learning tools and worksheets may spark their academic interest.”

With highly trained tutors in most subject areas, Ingram said students will not only be able to access materials posted, but have digital meetings with instructors.

Ingram said that response to the Instagram post was overwhelming. That interest led to her scheduling sessions for at least three subjects daily, The Gleaner understands.

“The CSEC period is a worrisome time for students, and I knew I had to find a way to provide our services digitally…We not only assist with assignments, but we also offer tutoring sessions to help with subject areas students may find difficult," the CEO said.

"We provide online study hacks and tips to optimise their use of Google and YouTube for their study needs in outsourcing past papers, worksheets, and subject tutorials,”

To get assistance, connect with CHANCE on Instagram @chance_ja and receive updates on daily sessions or send an email to info.chanceja@gmail.com stating the subject areas of difficulty.