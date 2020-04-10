Education Ministry saddened by murder of Excelsior vice principal

The Ministry of Education is expressing shock at the tragic murder of the vice-principal of Excelsior High Colleen Walker.

The educator was shot and killed on Thursday while tending to her garden at home in Queensbury, St Andrew by a man who approached her on foot.

Minister without Portfolio Karl Samuda, in expressing condolences to the family and school community of Walker, says the callous nature of her killing should be condemned.

He is offering his prayers and support to Walker’s family as they experience this period of "unimaginable pain and grief".

Samuda says her death is a tragedy and has left a stain on the moral fabric of the country, especially as the nation grapples with a national crisis.

He says Walker’s legacy at Excelsior High spanned over 12 years of dedicated service and sacrifice to the betterment of the institution and her students.

He says past students and the present school community of Excelsior have described Walker as a beautiful soul who was an excellent educator and enjoyed a great relationship with her colleagues.

He has also offered his condolences to the Queensbury community and has called for anyone who may have information on Walker's killing to cooperate with the police as they carry out their investigation.

The Ministry will be offering support to the institution during this extremely difficult time and has secured the services of Chooselife International, led by Dr Donovan Thomas, to offer online counselling to the family and school community.

