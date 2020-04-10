Four Clarendon men missing, families hopeful for safe return

Olivia Brown, Gleaner Writer

Residents of Rocky Point and Race Course in Clarendon are holding on to hope as they intensify their search to locate four men who have been missing since Tuesday.

Missing are 40-year-old Cavan Graham, a business operator, and 30-year-old taxi operator Omar Bennett, both of Rocky Point, as well as 33-year-old Ricardo Mathra, a sound system operator, and 40-year-old, Roy Hamilton, both of Longwood in Race Course.

Information from the police’s Corporate Communications Unit is that Bennett and Graham left Rocky Point for Portmore, St Catherine about 9:30 a.m.

Bennett’s brother, Anthony Spence, told The Gleaner that it is unlike his brother to leave home and not make contact,

Nevertheless, he says the family is remaining positive about his return.

He disclosed that his brother’s Toyota Fielder motorcar was found in St Catherine on Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, information from the Lionel Town Police is that about 11:00 a.m, Mathra and Hamilton left Hayes in New Town in the parish for business in Kingston in a Toyota Mark X motor vehicle.

They have not been seen or heard from since Tuesday.

Relatives say it is not unusual for the good friends to travel outside the parish for business.

Mathra’s partner, Samantha Kisco, told The Gleaner that the situation has left many traumatised, including their six-year-old child.

“We can’t get any answers so it’s very devastating for the family at this time. We have hope and we are waiting for good news. The entire community of Rocky is also saddened by the situation,” she said.

“He said he was going to town but him never say where exactly. Right now everybody is just sad.”

She says the family’s ordeal has been compounded by false allegations that are being circulated.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Cavan Graham, Omar Bennett, Ricardo Mathra and Roy Hamilton are being asked to contact the Lionel Town Police at 876-986-3233 or police 119.

