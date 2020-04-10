JPS hits back at Portmore JLP caretaker over disconnection concerns

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) caretaker for South East St Catherine, Robert Miller, is taking issue with the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) over the recent disconnection of some residents in the area.

Miller says he is shocked and disgusted by what he called the lack of leniency shown by the company to residents, especially as the nation faces the COVID-19 crisis.

According to him, one resident was disconnected due to a balance of $1,000.

“I am in utter shock… at the approach being employed by the JPS to temporarily disrupt service to lawful paying customers at such a time as this when all private and public entities are being encouraged to observe leniency with customers especially dealing with bill payments,” Miller said



In photo: Robert Miller

“The JPS would have made a proposal to the government to suspend General Consumption Tax (GCT) on light bills and the Special Consumption Tax (SCT) on fuel to make electricity cheaper for people amid the coronavirus crisis. This request from a place of compassion from the JPS was not shown to residents, many of whom are weekly or bi-weekly paid and are now being impacted by… COVID-19,” he added.

However, the JPS has hit back at the JLP caretaker, noting that it has instituted measures to help customers during the current COVID situation.

It further says that it stands ready to assistance customers.

“JPS is shocked and disappointed at the allegations of caretaker for South East St Catherine, Robert Miller, regarding disconnections, as the company has been at pains to announce its measures to cushion the hardship being experienced by some customers,” said a spokesperson in a statement to The Gleaner, who underscored that the company’s team in Portmore stands ready to assist customers.

“Additionally, the company is disappointed that Mr Miller did not take the time to engage JPS with his concerns so that these concerns could be addressed,” the spokesperson added, noting that the company is always open to talks.

At the time of its appeal to the government late last month, JPS indicated that, as part of its COVID response plan, customers who are registered with the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities and senior citizens who live alone, will not be disconnected for April and May.

- Jerome Reynolds

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.