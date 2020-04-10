PNP condemns brutal slaying of Excelsior vice principal

The People’s National Party (PNP) says it is appalled at the callous and wanton murder of Vice Principal of the Excelsior High School Colleen Walker on Thursday afternoon.

She was shot multiple times by a gunman at her St Andrew home some time around 6 o'clock.

Walker was pronounced dead at hospital.

One resident reported hearing about seven shots.

The PNP says Walker’s untimely death comes at a time when teachers are trying to prepare students online for CSEC, CAPE and PEP examinations as the world fights the COVID -19 pandemic.

The party describes Walker as a superb member of the teaching fraternity, a teacher of the business subjects who was in the process of publishing her second book on the Principles of Business.

The party has offered sincere condolences to her immediate family, her school family and all members of the teaching profession and asks that no stone is left unturned to bring the perpetrators to justice.

