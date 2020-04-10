Spanish-Jamaican Foundation donates US$200,000 to COVID-19 efforts

Janet Silvera/Senior Gleaner Writer

Spanish ambassador to Jamaica, Josep Maria Bosch, says the Spanish Jamaica Foundation has channelled almost all the funds in its account to the island’s COVID-19 battle.

He was speaking at a digital press briefing staged by the Ministry of Tourism Thursday morning in Kingston, where the foundation’s official contribution of US$200,000 was made to Jamaica’s COVID-19 recovery efforts, specifically for the purchasing of ventilators and protective gear for health workers.

“It is a terrible situation for everybody and they have expressed their will to collaborate with the Government ... . They are here to stay. They are Spanish companies, but they are also Jamaican companies. They belong also to Jamaica,” the ambassador said.

Bosch also said that the Spanish hoteliers are in solidarity with Jamaica and were looking to cement even closer ties with the island, post COVID-19. He also noted that going forward, a remodelling of globalisation will have to be undertaken by nations.

“We live in a small world. Globalisation is probably inevitable, but this pandemic will force all of us to do some reflection and rethinking globalisation. My understanding is that we should be leaving this crisis with another idea of mankind, more based in solidarity and in respect of the human being, and how we treat the environment,” he said.

Lauding the gesture, Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said the foundation’s donation brought the total offered by tourism interests to the COVID-19 efforts to more than US$1.2 million.

“This donation is very important to us because the tourism industry is a critical part of the whole recovery programme for COVID-19. We are impacted greatly by it, as you know, but we also must be a central part of the management and recovery activities,” Bartlett said.

The Spanish-Jamaican Foundation includes members from various Spanish-owned hotels and companies, including RIU, Grand Palladium, Gran Bahia, Secrets Resorts, and Hospiten. As a non-profit, the organisation’s objective is to foster partnerships between both countries through educational, cultural and social projects.

