St Catherine, St James women push confirmed COVID-19 cases to 65

The Health Ministry is reporting two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica, pushing the tally to 65.

Latest cases:

*A 21-year-old St Catherine female whose case is under investigation and *A 50-year-old female from St James who travelled from New York.

So far, 34 confirmed cases are males and 31 are females.

The Health Ministry says the 12 cases under investigation involve individuals who have given no history of travel or contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19:

*One individual from Portland with two contacts have who have tested positive

*One person from Kingston and St Andrew with five contacts who have tested positive

*Three other individuals – one from St Mary and two from St Catherine

The ministry said, all of these individuals are in isolation and it is actively investigating all the contacts of these cases.

It said too, the persons of interest in these investigations have either been quarantined or isolated.

There are currently 22 persons in quarantine in a Government facility.

Fifty-six persons are in isolation, one of whom is critical ill.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.