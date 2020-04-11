CARICOM to meet to discuss COVID-19 response

Leaders of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) are to meet later this month to consider a regional response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made by Chairman of CARICOM and Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, during a national broadcast this evening.

Barbados extends curfew

Meanwhile, Mottley also announced that the national curfew, which was due to end on April 14, is to be extended until May 3.

She also said the island's schools will remain closed indefinitely.

However, the prime minister announced a relaxation of the daily strict 24-hour curfew measures that were imposed from April 3, saying Barbadians will be allowed two days to business for at least two hours, based on their surnames, at supermarkets, hardware stores and commercial banks. Post offices are also to be opened and fruit and vegetable vendors are to be allowed to ply their trade.

There will also be two dedicated days for seniors to shop.

Barbados now has 68 positive cases of COVID-19, which has claimed four lives on the island.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.