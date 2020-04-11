Corporate Area communities still without water, as challenges with Constant Spring plant continue

Several Corporate Area residents are still without water since yesterday, as the National Water Commission (NWC) tries to complete work along Constant Spring Road in St Andrew.

Yesterday, the NWC said gradual restoration should have commenced at 6:00 am today after a delay due to interconnection challenges, but several areas served by the Constant Spring Treatment Plant remain without service.

The areas affected include communities in and around Half-Way-Tree and communities off Half-Way-Tree Road; Arnett Gardens, Slipe Road, Allman Town, Kingston Gardens; sections of downtown Kingston, Manning's Hill Road, Red Hill's Road, Meadowbrook; communities off the Washington Boulevard, including Patrick City, Duhaney Park and Washington Gardens.

Molynes Road, Richmond Park; communities along Maxfield Avenue, West Kings House Road, Lady Musgrave Road, Waltham Park have also been affected.

The company says it is working to restore water in the shortest possible time.

