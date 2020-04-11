First shipment of COVID-19 supplies arrives in Jamaica

Government has received the first shipment of supplies, which includes equipment, to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

The supplies, sourced from the United States, Ireland and China, are valued at approximately $1 billion.

The announcement was made this afternoon by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton in a video posted to his Twitter page. The video shows Tufton touring the warehouse of the National Health Fund, where the supplies are being stored.

He said the supplies include, N95 masks, beds for Intensive Care Units, ventilators, stretchers and infrared thermometers.

