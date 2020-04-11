Four new cases of COVID-19 brings total to 69 in Jamaica

Jamaica has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 69.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness, a short while ago, revealed that three of the new cases are from Manchester, including two men ages 52 and 72 years-old who are contacts of confirmed cases. The third person from Manchester is a 46-year-old woman, who is also a contact of a confirmed case.

The fourth positive case, is a 19-year-old from Clarendon, who is under investigation.

Jamaica now has 31 imported cases of COVID-19; 25 imported-related cases and 13 cases under investigation, the ministry says. The 13 who are being investigated have been traced to six people with no travel history or contact with confirmed cases.

One of the six is from Portland, who has had contact with two positive cases, the ministry says. Another is from the Corporate Area with five contacts who have tested positive. One each are from Clarendon and St Mary and two from St Catherine. All six are in isolation.

The ministry says so far 54 per cent of those confirmed with the disease are males.

Thirteen have fully recovered and four have died.

