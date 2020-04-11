Jamaica will not use antimalarial drug to treat COVID-19

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie, says Jamaica will not be using the antimalarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, to treat persons who have contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) reports.

Hydroxychloroquine is also used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said it is investigating a claim by the Opposition, the People's National Party, that doctors at the May Pen hospital in Clarendon, have been using hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients without official approval.

Speaking during Wednesday's virtual press conference, Dr Bisasor McKenzie said the decision was taken by the Ministry following a recommendation from a committee of experts responsible for reviewing the technical material available on various treatments being tried internationally.

“We also utilise the guidance documents that are provided by the WHO (World Health Organization) who themselves have established expert panels to review the material that is available. As a result of our review, we have made a decision and this is a decision that is supported by the WHO that we will not include hydroxychloroquine in our treatment protocols,” she said.

Debates have been raging globally about the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in treating patients with COVID-19, after it was touted as a weapon in the fight against the pandemic.

Dr Bisasor McKenzie said that Jamaica is aware that ongoing studies are being done to look at the use of the drug in treating a certain set of patients.

The CMO said “Jamaica has applied to be a part of the solidarity study, which is being coordinated from the WHO, and in that study, we may have persons who fit definite criteria, who would be recruited to have that treatment”.

She noted that there are specific treatment and monitoring guidelines that would have to be strictly observed in using the drug.

